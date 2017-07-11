QXPRO America to Actively Support Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QXPRO America, a well-established company producing and selling high quality salon equipment, salon furniture and beauty equipment for beauty salons since 2003, today announces the release of a new and very helpful guide for all up and coming entrepreneurs that want to make it in the highly competitive beauty industry on how to buy the perfect salon equipment and furniture.

The company has spent the last couple of months closely analyzing the market and collecting data that might prove extremely useful for someone who has decided to open a hair salon, barber shop or any other beauty shop. One major issue that QXPRO has pinpointed is that people who decide to open a beauty shop often opt for generic equipment that is sold all over the Internet. Instead, they should always go with a quality brand with unique design that offers decent warranty and that will last at least 5-10 years.

Another great piece of advice for anyone buying salon furniture like styling station, salon styling chairs, shampoo units, dryer and barber chairs is to look for many specific details like the quality of the wood, stain finish, size of the mirrors, quality and durability of the hinges, thick and quality cushion and sturdy and powerful bases and hydraulics.

"If you want to open up a beauty salon you should always look for salon equipment wholesale producers. Usually, companies that design and produce their own equipment will be able to offer you wholesale prices of their products. Try to find out more about the technology and techniques they use to produce their salon equipment. Check their design and engineering team. That information will reassure you that you are dealing with a reputable and responsible company," said Bajo Milinkovic, QXPRO America CEO.

Milinkovic also points out that it is always a good idea to buy equipment in bulk, find a seller that is willing to offer at least 3 years warranty which means that equipment in question is durable and reliable and may last for many years, and what is most important, get all the necessary info on how to maintain the equipment on a regular basis.

