Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - AT&T Inc. Welcomes Brocade's Employees as It Closes Vyatta Acquisition

Vyatta acquisition to expand AT&T capabilities

As a part of the deal, AT&T will own the Vyatta network operating system, including its virtual network functions (VNFs) and distributed services platform, software under development as part of its unreleased roadmap, existing software licenses, and related patents and patent applications. This acquisition is expected to strengthen AT&T's SD-WAN and White Box capabilities. The deal also includes employment of several Brocade's employees.

Employee skills to boost network transformation

Chris Rice, Senior Vice President of AT&T's Labs, stated that the inclusion of Brocade developers and other staff in AT&T is as essential as the addition of Vyatta network operating system and other technology assets. Brocade's employees possess valuable skills and experience that will complement and drive AT&T's ongoing network transformation. He also expressed his excitement to have the new employees on board. Brocade's employees that are expected to join AT&T are mostly located in California and the UK.

Similarly, John Medamana, Vice President of Packet & Optical Networks at AT&T, exclaimed that Vyatta's employees bring with them expertise in routing technologies, distributed systems, network virtualization, and software-defined services. These valuable skills will help AT&T evolved its network infrastructure and services.

Vyatta team looking forward to working with AT&T

Robert Bays, former Vice President of software engineering at Brocade, who is also joining AT&T as part of the deal reinstated that the Vyatta team has always had a close working relationship with AT&T on its network transformation initiative. He said he was delighted to continue working with AT&T and intends to deliver on its vision.

AT&T's network transformation plans

AT&T expects virtualizing and software control 75% of its network by 2020. The Company plans to reach 55% by the end of this year. The Vyatta platform will help AT&T advance its network transformation drive. Andre Fuetsch, Chief Technology Officer and President of AT&T Labs, mentioned that the network transformation effort allows the Company to add new features quicker than ever before and that too, at a lower cost. To make this transformation a win-win for the Company and its customers, it needs to design and build the requisite tools. A crucial part of this plan is hiring new skilled employees as well as training its existing staff in software-defined networking, security, data analytics and other new technologies.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile, and high-speed internet services. It offers the best data network and best global coverage of any US wireless provider. It is also one the largest providers of pay TV with customers in the US as well as 11 Latin American countries. Around 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for its highly secure as well as smart solutions.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Monday, July 10, 2017, AT&T's stock price slightly dropped 0.41% to end the day at $36.83. A total volume of 22.77 million shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 20.91 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 18.01 and have a dividend yield of 5.32%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $232.16 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily