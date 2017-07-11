WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 --BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCQB: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, announced today that the company was selected by a global financial institution, to deliver biometric authentication solutions for the organization's Windows platform worldwide. The financial institution recently upgraded all its devices to the Windows 10 operating system on a global basis, and contributing to this decision was the native integration of the enhanced biometric security features of Windows Hello.

To support the use of fingerprint biometric authentication, BIO-key is providing an initial 5,000 SideTouch compact fingerprint readers that have been qualified and tested by Microsoft to support the biometric sign-in capabilities of Windows Hello.

Additionally, moving forward this customer can integrate BIO-key's ID Director for Windows, a multi-factor, "Single-Sign-On" authentication software solution enabling secure authentication to a Windows domain, application or website from any device across the enterprise. ID Director for Windows plugs directly into existing Active Directory infrastructures to provide tight integration with the corporate structure for managing user and computer policies.

"Reflecting the growing base of interest in deploying fingerprint authentication within highly-regulated industries, BIO-key has received more bank inquiries about our solutions in the past 12 months than in all of the previous 12 years," stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. "We believe this trend is being driven both by the escalating challenge of protecting online assets and the widespread familiarity of fingerprint authentication on smart phones and tablets. As other authentication methods continue to show signs of vulnerability, the security, accuracy, ease of use and attractive cost of fingerprint authentication is emerging as a best in class solution."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID as well as SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. Now you can BIO-key your world!

