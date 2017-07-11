CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, has named Rich Campagna the next Chief Executive Officer of the company. Campagna helped launch the company out of stealth in 2013, architecting Bitglass' go-to-market strategy, product vision and driving the company's customer-centric approach to sales. He succeeds retiring co-founder Nat Kausik who will stay on as an advisor to the company.

Campagna has a long track record of success, with Bitglass as vice president of products, then as senior vice president of products and marketing. Prior to joining the company, Campagna was senior director of product management at F5 Networks, responsible for access security.

"Rich's data-driven approach and deep understanding of customer challenges in cybersecurity have been instrumental to Bitglass' success from the start. We believe that product and marketing executives in our portfolio are well poised for corporate leadership and encourage this trajectory as a career path," said Scott Sandell, managing general partner, NEA. "Bitglass has achieved triple-digit growth year-over-year since its inception and we are confident in Rich's ability to help the company continue to outpace the competition."

"Bitglass has seen tremendous traction in every major vertical as enterprises migrate to the cloud and deploy CASBs," said Campagna. "Over the last four years, the team has built a market-leading product, supported massive deployments across several Fortune 100 companies, and continues to innovate at an incredible pace."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013, Bitglass has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, raised more than $80 million in funding and has been recognized with top industry awards including the InfoSecurity Product Excellence, CDM Hot Company and Security Innovation of the Year awards.

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the total data protection company, is a global CASB and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

