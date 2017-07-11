BIRMINGHAM, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced it will expand delivery from Publix stores to four new markets in Alabama. To celebrate Shipt's Alabama expansion, new members who sign up for an annual Shipt membership will receive $25 off their first order.

On July 18, 2017, Shipt will begin offering home delivery from Publix stores in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Beginning July 20, 2017, residents in Mobile and Gulf Shores will also be able to shop Publix's full list of grocery and household items for delivery. With the expansions, Shipt will offer grocery delivery to more than 770,000 households in Alabama, and delivery from approximately 80% of Publix's retail locations.

"We founded Shipt in Alabama just two short years ago and we owe a large part of our success to the initial support of our Alabama members," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Since launch, we've received requests for delivery in additional markets throughout Alabama, and from additional retailers. This most recent expansion across our home state is an example of Shipt's commitment to giving more people access to a grocery delivery service that they will love and trust."

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who handpick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 57 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Publix stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Publix.

