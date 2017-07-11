SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Spindle, Inc. (OTCQB: SPDL) ("Spindle" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of integrated marketing and commerce solutions, today announced that it has named Rick Davis as its new SVP of Sales and Business Development.

Mr. Davis is a senior sales executive with more than 15 years of experience in sales, recruiting and training. He has a track record of exceeding sales quotas, growing sales channels, and hiring and training of hundreds of sales executives and independent agents within the US market. Davis most recently served as Senior Director of Sales North America for Zooz, Inc., a payment platform solution for e-commerce sites and apps. Prior to joining Zooz, Inc., he was the Vice President Sales Business Development for Community Merchant Solutions. Before that, he served as Director Business Development ISO/MSP for WorldPay. Early in his career, he was Sales Trainer at First Data Commercial Services.

Antone Biondo, EVP & CATALYST GM stated, "We are thrilled to be adding Rick to our team. Having worked directly with Rick during our days at First Data, I experienced his passion and professionalism. At Spindle, Rick will be able to build a high-performance sales organization to help us deliver our services to those who need it most -- SMB's. We are focused on bridging the gap between brick and mortar and ecommerce with our new marketing software strengths, Rick's talents will be invaluable for the realization of Company goals."

Davis stated, "I believe Spindle is positioned for rapid growth. I fully expect that the suite of services we will be offering will be embraced by small merchants. I look forward to building the team and delivering results."

Rick Davis can be contacted at rdavis@spindle.com.

