American Medical Depot ("AMD"), a leading technology and data analytics driven supplier of medical products, equipment, and value added services to the full continuum of healthcare providers, announces today it has raised $85 million to refinance existing debt, fund market expansion and further growth in sales, marketing and technology. White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, leads the financing as sole lender and agent.

"We're excited to work with a strategic partner like White Oak," said Sukrit Agrawal, CEO of AMD. "Our mission is to continually improve the delivery of medical supplies. We have 180 of the brightest minds in healthcare working passionately to continue to build one of the largest and most successful diversified medical supply distributors in the nation."

AMD's unique offering and history of exceptional customer service positioned it to win an expanded contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs, with which it has a longstanding relationship extending more than two decades. This expansion enables the company to serve multiple new territories and markets and accelerate its growth trajectory.

"AMD has established a differentiated presence within the U.S. government market as a result of a long track record of impeccable service delivery and product innovation enabled by highly collaborative working relationships," said White Oak's Managing Director and Partner, Isaac Soleimani.

To learn more about AMD, visit www.amdnext.com.

About American Medical Depot

AMD is a premier supplier to the surgical and medical industry that serves both the acute care and alternate site markets, an increasingly important capability as healthcare providers build integrated delivery networks. The company has operations and warehouse locations in Miramar, FL, Tampa, FL, King of Prussia, PA, Schenectady, NY, Whitsett, NC and Puerto Rico. The company has approximately 180 employees, 3,000 customers, 2,000 suppliers and offers 400,000 SKUs.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC ("WOHCF"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments. As a lender with large pools of capital to deploy, WOHCF generally holds its full loan positions to maturity.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors' disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005087/en/

Contacts:

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

Jonathan Setiabrata, 415-644-4174

jsetiabrata@whiteoaksf.com