Nexway CONNECT enables an ecosystem of merchants and publishers to realize maximum revenue and optimal customer experience by selling software, video games, and online services everywhere, across all online distribution channels, all revenue models, and all devices.

Nexway, a leader that empowers companies to monetize their business and connect them to the worldwide digital market, has announced it is evolving its electronic distribution product as well as a major release of how companies interact with its business network. Using REST API, Nexway CONNECT aims to improve the way both merchants and publishers transact. The service is available today and offers businesses access to one global digital business network for selling one-time, perpetual and subscription based products.

Nexway CONNECT (Photo: Nexway)

What's new!

Faster implementation: Thanks to Nexway's complete range of APIs, merchants simply rapidly start selling software, video games and online services. Publishers quickly get their titles services sold on new distribution channels around the world.

Thanks to Nexway's complete range of APIs, merchants simply rapidly start selling software, video games and online services. Publishers quickly get their titles services sold on new distribution channels around the world. Extensive catalog: Single source of premium software, latest video games, and online services. For instance, merchants may rapidly add to their store the hottest video games like Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Entertainment); Final Fantasy® XIV: Stormblood™ (Square Enix); DIRT 4 (Codemasters); Steel Division: Normandy 44 (Paradox Interactive) ...

Publishers maintain their brand integrity, reach new regions, acquire new customers generate new revenues.

CONNECT for Merchants

The next generation Nexway API allows the sale and distribution of premium software, AAA core and casual video games, online and cloud services. Merchants wishing to thrive in the booming digital industry can connect to Nexway's network to immediately add digital products to their existing store and monetize their audience. Nexway CONNECT is a one-stop shop to source and sell over 6K digital titles and services.

Renaud Sibel, CEO of Nexway, commented: "With CONNECT, we fundamentally change how merchants capture revenue, connecting their shops to our business network. In real-time, digital stores call on our services API to handle specific tasks such as, but not limited to, creation and update of the digital product catalog, management and electronic fulfillment of customer orders, and support of customer care processes

While the Nexway software category has the latest from the world's leading vendors with whom Nexway has entered into digital distribution agreements (among which Microsoft™ and Adobe™), the Nexway gaming category is second to none in offering the latest, hottest casual, core, and educational games including the world's leading publishers such as Ubisoft™, Rockstar Games™, Focus Home Interactive™, Sega™, Bethesda™ and Bandaï Namco™.

Learn more about Nexway CONNECT for merchants

CONNECT for Publishers

On the publisher side, Nexway CONNECT empowers publishers to drive additional revenue by distributing their products and online services on new distribution channels. The solution also allows service providers to maximize revenue on their existing client base by upselling bundled value-added services as well. Leading channel partners who rely on Nexway include telcos like Orange™, pure players like Amazon™, banks like BNL™, gamer stores like Games Rocket™ or wholesalers like TechData™.

Publishers and service providers can easily incentivize their resellers and develop new product and service bundles. The communication of trade marketing information such as price promotions, pre-orders, new product releases, recommended upsells and cross-sells, is automated.

Renaud Sibel added: "Nexway CONNECT enables publishers and SaaS providers to rapidly accelerate their time-to-market and get additional revenue! They can start selling software, video games, and online services in new channels of up to 230 leading retailers, marketplaces, communication services providers, banks and insurances around the world.

Learn more about Nexway CONNECT for publishers

Contact usto know how you can gain visibility and brand awareness, grow your revenue and add the largest software, games, and services to your digital store in a few days!

About Nexway

Nexway is a leader that empowers companies to monetize their business and connect them to the worldwide digital market. Founded in 2002, Nexway has enjoyed rapid growth, thanks to strong and diversified partnerships. Based at Paris La Défense, France, with subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Japan. Leading companies who rely on Nexway include retailers Orange™, Yahoo! Japan™, Softwareload™, Best Buy™, Pão de Açúcar™, Amazon™; and publishers Kaspersky Lab™, Kingsoft™, Adobe™, 2K Games™, Big Fish™, ESET™, Avast Software™. Follow us on Twitter @nexway and Linkedin.

