The International Energy Agency's World Energy Investment report sees global spending on energy fall by 12% overall in 2016, marking the second-consecutive year that investment has dropped as less money is poured into costly gas and oil infrastructure. Clean energy spending, meanwhile, is on the up.

This is the conclusion of the latest World Energy Investment report published today by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The headline statistic from the report shows that there was a 12% fall in global energy investment in 2016, but equally significant is the fact that clean energy spending claimed a 43% share of all expenditure - a record high.

The IEA calculates that $1.7 trillion was invested in the global energy sectors last year, a figure that accounts for 2.2% of global GDP. Spending on the electricity sector outstripped investment in gas, oil and coal supply for the first time ever - marking a notable tilt away from traditional thermal energies towards renewables and nuclear.

