Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions Raises $5.0 Million in Series B Financing for Advanced Device Development and Initiation of U.S. Clinical Activities

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC (ICS), a privately-held clinical stage company headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, announced today completion of an oversubscribed Series B round of financing totaling $5M USD. The company is currently developing the EMBLOK' Embolic Protection System which is designed for use in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and other structural heart procedures where embolic protection is required. Proceeds will be used for device development and initiation of a 510(k) clinical study in the U.S.

"ICS has made tremendous progress in the past 12 months with the initiation of human clinical cases in Milan, Italy. At the halfway mark of study enrollment, initial results look promising," said R. Kevin Plemmons, ICS's co-founder and CEO. "We are pleased by the strong vote of confidence from our investors supporting the pursuit of this innovative and comprehensive approach to embolic protection."

"The EMBLOK system is intuitive and easy to use," said Dr. Azeem Latib, San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. "It is the only system to provide full capture and protection from embolic material released during TAVR and has become a necessary addition in my left heart interventions."

The EMBLOK system is the world's first and only embolic protection device designed to offer complete circumferential aortic collection while protecting the cerebral, abdominal and peripheral vasculature from liberated embolic debris. In addition, the EMBLOK system features an integrated 4 Fr radiopaque pigtail catheter which provides the physician constant visualization, while eliminating the need for unnecessary dye injections to verify positioning. The entire system is 11 Fr and allows two devices (i.e., embolic filter and pigtail catheter) to be deployed through a single femoral puncture site.

About Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions (ICS)

ICS strives to develop novel solutions that offer full capture and protection from embolic material released during left-sided heart procedures. With the first product, theEMBLOK Embolic Protection System, the goal is to improve patient quality of life and lower overall healthcare costs that are associated with embolic risks.

Forward-Looking Statements

