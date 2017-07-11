HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, announces today a strategic partnership with Telia Carrier to bring access to the carrier's network and interconnection points, reducing latency, and improving traffic flow and efficiency for end-users reliant on the Internet. As a result of the growing enterprise need to be in strategic edge locations worldwide, Telia will begin deploying its network in multiple facilities across EdgeConneX's portfolio of 30 Edge Data Centers® (EDCs) in 27 global markets. Apart from existing deployments in Detroit, Santa Clara and Portland, the first wave will include Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Phoenix in the U.S., and Amsterdam in Europe.

The partnership between the companies is in response to ever increasing end-user demand for OTT (Over-the-Top) service delivery and a global sprint to the Edge by enterprise users in 2017. To create the full ecosystem needed to embrace the current and future demands of the marketplace, the partnership combines Telia Carrier's leading global Internet backbone with EdgeConneX facilities that are strategically positioned nearest to network provider aggregation points. The result: higher levels of security and performance to end-users, while enabling the lowest possible latency for cloud, IoT and content -- a single-hop access to local enterprise and consumer end-users.

"Telia Carrier is an ideal partner for EdgeConneX," notes Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeConneX. "Their global IP backbone is highly regarded throughout the industry and is much sought-after by global MSOs, content providers, gaming companies and hyperscalers expanding throughout the world, and the IP connectivity that they bring is critical to our ecosystem. Furthermore, Telia Carrier, like EdgeConneX, believes in the momentum of the Edge creating a better user experience for those reliant on the cloud, gaming and delivery of big data. Our partnership further enables enterprises the ability to take advantage of new technologies and customer demands that require our global reach and local performance improvements."

"Telia Carrier values the reputation, expertise and approach taken by EdgeConneX to data center infrastructure and management," says Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. "In particular, for many of our customers, especially cloud, application and gaming providers, the proximity of our network backbone to end-users is business critical. With EdgeConneX's global reach and market leadership we can offer resilient, high-quality connectivity beyond our existing footprint."

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is a global data center provider specializing in infrastructure solutions at the edge of the network. They provide space, power and connectivity for content, network, cloud, colocation, CDNs and service providers, as well as wireless carriers, telecommunications companies, and commercial property owners. EdgeConneX has created a new Edge for traditional networks, offering superior performance and economics. Their purpose-built Meet You Points® optimize delivery of data at network-critical locations closest to the end-user. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere at edgeconnex.com.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 220 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone. www.teliacarrier.com

