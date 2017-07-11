WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Comvest Partners ("Comvest") is pleased to announce that Ashley Ciaburri Rainwater has joined the Firm as a Director of Investor Relations. Ashley will be responsible for marketing and capital raising campaigns, as well as investor relations activities.

"We are delighted to have Ashley join the Comvest team as she brings highly relevant experience and insight having spent her career in private equity investor relations," said Michael Falk, Comvest's CEO and Managing Partner. "Ashley joins at a key point in time as assets under management across our private equity and direct lending strategies have grown to over $2.6 billion and we continue to expand and diversify our institutional investor base globally."

Ashley joins Comvest with over 10 years of experience raising dedicated private equity funds in the alternative investment space. Prior to joining Comvest, Ashley was the Director of Marketing and Investor Relations at Kohlberg & Company in New York, where she was responsible for sourcing limited partner relationships and fundraising for Kohlberg Investors VIII. Prior to Kohlberg, Ashley worked at Blackstone in the Park Hill Private Equity Group, after starting her career in Investment Banking at Citigroup in New York.

Ashley holds a B.S. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $2.6 billion in over 150 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have $2.5 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

