AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE:AER) has announced it has signed an agreement with Air Transat for the lease of 10 Airbus A321neo LRs. The airline will become the first North American Airbus A321LR operator when the aircraft enter into service starting in 2019.

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 220 aircraft owned and on order.

"We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Air Transat and are thrilled to play a significant role in the future growth of the airline," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap. "The A321neo LR will significantly improve Air Transat's fleet with the most efficient, longest-range single-aisle aircraft that offers an exceptional level of passenger comfort."

"The A321neo LRs will perfectly complete our fleet of A330s and B737s," said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. He added, "These aircraft are also an ideal solution for replacing our A310s. This agreement with AerCap will allow us to continue offering our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price. We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the world's leading aircraft lessor, with which we have enjoyed a fruitful and long-standing association."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,571 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

