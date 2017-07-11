sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,61 Euro		+0,26
+0,35 %
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,57
74,59
15:44
74,57
74,59
15:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV41,334+0,54 %
AIRBUS SE74,61+0,35 %
TRANSAT AT INC--