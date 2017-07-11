

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data that may show a second consecutive week of dwindling supplies.



WTI light sweet oil was down 44 cents at $43.96 a barrel, edging back near yearly set in June.



Prices collapsed last month amid concerns that OPEC lacks the means to end the global supply glut that may last into 2018.



Despite low oil prices, a sharp increase in spending by U.S. shale producers has led the global recovery in oil investment, the International Energy Agency.



'The largest planned increase in upstream spending in 2017 in percentage terms is in the United States, in particular in shale assets that have benefited from a reduction in breakeven prices as a result of a combination of improvement in costs and efficiency gains,' the IEA said.



