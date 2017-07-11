sprite-preloader
11.07.2017
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 10

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 10-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                490.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              497.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the
fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge
calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied
for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders).

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

