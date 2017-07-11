

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Tuesday, unable to sustain gains from the previous session ahead of closely watched speeches from Federal Reserve officials.



The most crucial remarks will be delivered Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. She appears before a Congressional committee for semi-annual testimony providing her assessment of the economy and the outlook for interest rates.



In the meantime, gold was down $3.60 at $1209 an ounce, threatening its recent 4-month lows.



Today, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will deliver a keynote address at the Conference on Normalizing Central Banks' Balance Sheets in New York City at 12.30 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will be speaking at a moderated Q&A at the Minnesota Women's Economic Roundtable event in Minneapolis, with audience Q&A at 1.20 pm ET.



Wholesale trade inventories for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, compared to a decline of 0.5 percent a year ago.



