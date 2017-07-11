SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that a Special Featured Product Report highlighting Baristas White Coffee will air nationally during Mad Money with Jim Cramer.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer takes viewers inside the mind of one of Wall Street's most respected and successful money managers. Cramer is your personal guide through the confusing jungle of Wall Street investing, navigating through opportunities and pitfalls with one goal in mind -- to help you make money.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer is an American finance television program hosted by Jim Cramer that began airing on CNBC on March 14, 2005. Its main focus is investment and speculation, particularly in publicly traded stocks. In a notable departure from the CNBC programming style prior to its arrival, Mad Money presents itself in an entertainment-style format rather than a news broadcasting one.

Cramer defines "mad money" as the money one "can use to invest in stocks ... not retirement money, which you want in 401K or an IRA, a savings account, bonds, or the most conservative of dividend-paying stocks."

The product report will air to all Charter Communications, Time Warner, Brighthouse, and Comcast customers during Mad Money with Jim Cramer.

Charter Communications, Time Warner, and Brighthouse offer service to an estimated 25 million households with significant coverage in 48 states.

Comcast Corporation is the largest cable TV company an America reaching upwards of 35 million households throughout the US.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Mad Money with Jim Cramer takes an entertaining approach to investing which has gained the show a significant and loyal following. Traditional financial shows are typically dry and do not hold the attention of the broad investor. Mad Money has managed to inform and entertain investment audiences for over a decade and we are looking forward to introducing Baristas and our products to a new investment community. The timing fits very well with our national campaign to introduce white coffee and other products.

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1496872256&sr=8-1&keywords=baristas+white+coffee through "Amazon Prime"

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising, Television, and Radio driving traffic directly to Amazon on Fox News, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Sports Illustrated. Also, Baristas has included a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. In addition, Baristas added Spotify the worlds most listened to streaming music to its campaign currently underway. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

