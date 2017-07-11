Invitation to Media and Analyst Call for Ericsson Q2 2017 Report

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter of 2017 will be published at approximately 0730 CEST on July 18, 2017.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: http://www.ericsson.com/thecompany/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference Call For Journalists, Analysts And Investors

The company will hold a conference call for journalists, financial analysts and investors.

President and CEO, Börje Ekholm and CFO, Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

The conference call will begin at 0900 CEST (0800 BST in London, 0300 EDT in New York and 1600 JST in Tokyo).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5664-2691 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883817)

International/UK: +44-203-008-9811 (Toll-free UK: 0808-2370059)

US: +1-646-502-5116 (Toll-free US: +1-8557-532236)

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference calls begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: www.ericsson.com/investors and at: www.ericsson.com/press

Replay:

Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after it has ended until July 25, 2017.

Sweden replay number: +46-(0)85-664-2638

International replay number: +44-(0)20-3426-2807

Conference Number: 689075#

For further information, please contact:

Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46-10-719-69-92

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Ericsson Investor Relations

Phone: +46-10-719-00-00

E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

