DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) will cut as many as 2,500 administrative jobs to bring down its administrative costs and reach its EBIT targets.



Administrative costs of 2.4 billion euros will be lowered by 400 million euros by September 2020. That will result in the loss of 2,000 to 2,500 of office workers over the next three years, with about half going from Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX