ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 --



WHAT:

The State of the Labor Market Summit 2017, hosted by the ADP Research Institute®, will bring together leading economists for a discussion on the U.S. labor market on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 12:15 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

Economic thought leaders from both academia and the private sector will come together to discuss recent trends in the U.S. labor market and how they expect it to change in coming years. The event will feature a keynote presentation from Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's, as well as a panel discussion with other economic figures including:

Erik Hurst, Professor of Economics, University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Alan Krueger, Professor of Economics and Public Affairs, Princeton University

Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer, ADP

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics

Media are invited to schedule interviews with participants on site at Nasdaq.

WHEN:

TUESDAY, July 25, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The full agenda will include:

12:15 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM - Keynote - Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - State of the U.S. Labor Market Panel Erik Hurst, Professor of Economics, University of Chicago Booth School of Business Alan Krueger, Professor of Economics and Public Affairs, Princeton University Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer, ADP Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics

2:30 PM - Closing Remarks - Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute

WHERE:

Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY, 10036

ABOUT ADP (NASDAQ: ADP):

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

The ADP logo, ADP and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. Is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

ADP, LLC

Allyce.Hackmann@ADP.com

201-400-4583



