NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) today announces its agreement with a national deployment partner to manage the deployment, implementation and scaling of the ORHub Surgical Resource Management Platform in hospitals that serve 10 major U.S. metropolitan markets.

Specialized in launching and supporting health care solutions nationwide, the deployment partner gives ORHub access to valuable health care-focused resources, enabling the Company to quickly roll-out its transformative medical software and facilitate continued corporate growth.

"We are excited to partner with one of the most elite health care consulting firms in the country. This partnership gives ORHub immediate reach into a national delivery infrastructure, allowing us to focus on advancing our software and analytics platform while helping more hospitals and surgeons make better real-time, data-driven decisions that improve business profitability and improve patient outcomes," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering dynamic software solutions that provide real-time data and analytics at the point of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the healthcare industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving big data into intelligent digital data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability and transparency, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

