Global Railway AC Units Market 2017-2021 - Increased Investments Across Major Countries to Tap Railway Potential

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Railway AC Units Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global railway AC units market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global railway AC units market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales/volume and excludes retrofitting and replacement demand. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

AC systems used in railways are usually roof mounted. Air conditioners consist of the following components: compressors, condensers, expansion valves, and evaporators. The global railway AC units market was segmented on the basis of railway type and key regions. On the basis of railway type, the market is segmented into locomotives, railroad cars, and rapid transit vehicles. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future prospects of each segment in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased investments across major countries to tap railway potential. Significant investment initiatives in public transit systems by many countries worldwide have helped to boost the market growth for rolling stocks. Electric train networks are excellent alternatives to road transportation networks and airways that are prone to congestion. The plunge in fuel prices is also prompting an increase in the number of people to choose trains over road or air transports.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of private sector participation hampering growth of railways in developing countries. Capital investment in the railway system is exhaustive and demanding. It requires the regulators and governments to scrutinize every detail regarding management of infrastructure, services, and energy regulation among others.

Key vendors

Hitachi

Knorr-Bremse

Lloyd Electric & Engineering

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr-Transportation Systems

Other prominent vendors



Argos Engineering

Autoclima

Booyco

DC Airco

Elite

Faiveley Transport

Specialist Mechanical Engineers (SME)

Trans Elektro

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhf5h2/global_railway_ac

