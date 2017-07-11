Stock News Now: Yangtze River Development Ltd. Discusses Project in Wuhan, China in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published SNNLive Video Interview with Jim Coleman, Executive Director of Yangtze River Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: YERR), a Nevada corporation that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., a non-state-owned logistics and port management company focused on helping its clients from all over the world, enter Wuhan Yangluo Comprehensive Bonded Area and Pilot Free Trade Area by providing a comprehensive range of services covering office space, professional logistics, bonded logistics, waterways, railways, road transport, collection and distribution, storage and processing, information processing, trade flows and logistics finance (the "Wuhan Company"), according to the company's website (see here: www.yerr.com.cn). The video interview was recorded on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at the LD Micro Invitational 2017 in Bel Air, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Yangtze River Development Ltd. - Infrastructure Development Company Discusses Project in Wuhan, China

About Yangtze River Development Ltd.

Yangtze River Development Limited (hereinafter referred as "YERR"), is a Nevada corporation that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., a non-state-owned logistics and port management company focused on helping its clients from all over the world, enter Wuhan Yangluo Comprehensive Bonded Area and Pilot Free Trade Area by providing a comprehensive range of services covering office space, professional logistics, bonded logistics, waterways, railways, road transport, collection and distribution, storage and processing, information processing, trade flows and logistics finance (the "Wuhan Company").

For more information and company description, please visit: www.yerr.com.cn

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

