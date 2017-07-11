One of the two contracts signed by the Spanish renewable energy company is linked to a PV plant located in the state of Sonora.

Acciona Energía México, the Mexican unit of Spanish renewable energy company Acciona has signed two contracts to sell renewable energy certificates (Certificados de Energía Limpia - CELs) to CFE Calificados, a subsidiary of Mexican utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) specializing in power sale to large users.

One of the two contracts is linked to the production of the solar plant Puerto Libertad, which is located in the state of Sonora, in the north of the country. Under this contract, Acciona will sell 49,500 CELs annually to CFE Calificados over a 20-year period. A second contract, linked to a wind power plant owned ...

