Chinese tier-1 solar company JinkoSolar is to team up with Germany's TÜV Rheinland to develop a standardized testing method for bifacial solar modules.
An independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection and certification, TÜV Rheinland is a respected name throughout the solar industry and will work collaboratively and closely with JinkoSolar to create new bifacial benchmarks.
A solar cell working group - the IEC/TC82 - was convened by JinkoSolar to invite both domestic (Chinese) and international ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...