The two establishments will develop a standardized testing method designed for bifacial technology and the difficulties and opportunities that exist where these modules are concerned.

Chinese tier-1 solar company JinkoSolar is to team up with Germany's TÜV Rheinland to develop a standardized testing method for bifacial solar modules.

An independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection and certification, TÜV Rheinland is a respected name throughout the solar industry and will work collaboratively and closely with JinkoSolar to create new bifacial benchmarks.

A solar cell working group - the IEC/TC82 - was convened by JinkoSolar to invite both domestic (Chinese) and international ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...