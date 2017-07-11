GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nomination Committee of Capio has informed the company that Robert Furuhjelm, representing Nordic Capital VI Limited, has decided to leave his assignment in the Nomination Committee due to the divestment by Nordic Capital VI Limited of its holding of shares in Capio. In accordance with the instructions for the Nomination Committee, the Nomination Committee has offered the next shareholders in turn the opportunity to nominate a representative, whereby SEB Fonder has accepted and nominated Hans Ek, who has been appointed new member of the Nomination Committee.

Capio's Nomination Committee thereafter consists of Joakim Rubin (Zeres Capital), Per Hesselmark (R12 Kapital), Per Colleen (Fjärde AP-fonden), Bo Lundgren (Swedbank Robur fonder) and Hans Ek, (SEB Fonder) as well as the Chairman of the Board Michael Wolf. Per Colleen is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Nomination Committee in Capio AB (publ.)

The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CET on July 11, 2017.

Capio AB (publ) is a leading, pan-European healthcare provider offering a broad range of high quality medical, surgical and psychiatric healthcare services through its hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units. Since the Danish operation was acquired at the beginning of 2017, Capio operates in five countries; Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France and Germany. In 2016, Capio's 12,435 employees provided healthcare services during 4.7 million patient visits across the Group's facilities, generating net sales of MSEK 14,069. Capio operates across three geographic segments: Nordic (54% of Group net sales 2016), France (38% of Group net sales 2016) and Germany (8% of Group net sales 2016). For more information about Capio, please see www.capio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/new-member-in-capio-s-nomination-committee,c2305795

The following files are available for download: