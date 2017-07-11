Asset Acquisitions Accelerate in Healthcare Sector Boosting Potential Revenue Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The healthcare sector one was of the better performing sectors in the second quarter and appears to be not far behind the tech sector looking at the year-to-date performance. Healthcare stocks continue to rally upon expectations of a favorable policy environment. The longer-term outlook for the healthcare sector appears to be positive as the sector is a direct beneficiary of the world's demographic trends. Active stocks in the industry with market performance and recent developments include Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI), Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI) News: MIHI Enters Into a Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Health and Lifestyle Supplements Company Designed for Better Living, Healthier and Longer Life - Medical Innovation Holdings today announced that they have reached a Definitive Agreement with Renaissance Health Publishing, LLC (RHP) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (http://www.renownhealthproducts.com ). Renaissance is a Florida-based nutraceutical company and under this agreement, MIHI will acquire 100% of the assets of the company in a cash and stock transaction valued between $2.5 to $3.5 million dollars. The Company will provide a proprietary product line with specialized formulations along with Trademarked product names. Along with the acquisition of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, MIHI will receive top and bottom-line revenue growth, robust customer base, existing staff and management, and certain marketing materials designed to promote the Renaissance product line. Read this and more news for MIHI at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mihi.html

Renaissance is a nationally-known research and development company recognized for its portfolio of best-in-class, physician-developed, natural-health supplements designed to provide their customers with a better, healthier, and longer life. For over 16 years, Renaissance has used, and continues to use, the highest quality and concentration of powerful ingredients to create products that are naturally safe and proven to be effective. As a socially-responsible company, they do not perform any animal testing during any of its research and development.

Arturo "Jake" Sanchez, MIHI CEO and Director, stated: "This is the first of many more acquisition agreements to come. We will use RHP as a platform company to acquire additional supplement-based companies to add additional product lines. We are also benefiting our network of physician providers by increasing their access to readily available alternative sources to treat their patients while increasing the practice's revenues. Under this agreement, we are giving the medical providers the opportunity to provide the best care for their patients by incorporating the latest advances in alternative nutraceuticals into their practice versus harmful and many times unresponsive pharma developed medicines."

In other Healthcare market activity of note from trading on yesterday:

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) closed up over 30% with strong trading volume on Monday reaching over 8.5 million shares traded by the market close. Xtant Medical Holdings develops, manufactures and markets class-leading regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. Xtant products serve the specialized needs of orthopedic and neurological surgeons, including orthobiologics for the promotion of bone healing, implants and instrumentation for the treatment of spinal disease, tissue grafts for the treatment of orthopedic disorders, and biologics to promote healing following cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries. With core competencies in both biologic and non-biologic surgical technologies, Xtant can leverage its resources to successfully compete in global neurological and orthopedic surgery markets.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) closed up over 12% at $3.15 on Monday with over 23 million shares traded on the day. AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent, selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma. AVEO is leveraging multiple partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer, cachexia (wasting syndrome) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) closed up on Monday at $4.15 with over 3 million shares traded by the market close. Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Amarin's clinical program includes a commitment to an ongoing outcomes study. Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), Amarin's first FDA approved product, is a highly-pure, omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed up over 25% on Monday at $1.60 with over 6.59 million shares traded by the market close. CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products across the transplant testing continuum, including AlloMap® and AlloSure' for post-transplant surveillance and Olerup SSP®, Olerup QTYPE®, and Olerup SBT' for pre-transplant HLA testing.

