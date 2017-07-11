

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' EU measure of inflation remained unchanged in June, preliminary data from the Statistical Service showed Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.9 percent year-on-year, same as in May. The inflation rate had peaked at 2.1 percent in April.



In June, the food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwear, transport and communication segments registered declines.



Meanwhile, the utilities segment logged the biggest increase of 10.4 percent. Energy prices climbed 9.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.3 percent in June.



In the January-June period, prices rose 1.2 percent from a year ago.



