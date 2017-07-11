

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has criticized Senate Democrats for delaying confirmation of President Donald Trump's nominations for high-ranking posts in the government.



In a news conference Monday, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said the Democrats have shown that they are willing to break irresponsibly with tradition that allows a President to choose its own appointees in a timely fashion.



He singled out Senator Chuck Schumer for 'deliberately running an unprecedented campaign of obstruction' against the President's nominees for high-ranking positions in the government in the past six months.



'While Senator Schumer irresponsibly champions the resist movement, his partisan tactics are harming the country and obstructing the will of the American people,' he told reporters.



Not only are key positions in the Trump administration's national security, energy, financial, and regulatory wings left unfilled, but also procedural slowdowns have kept the Senate committees from doing other legislative work.



Short compared Democrats walking out of committee hearings to deny a quorum to 'school children taking their toys from the playground.'



He accused the Democrat Senators of playing to a radical left-wing base.



Short called on Schumer to stop blocking the will of the American people for political gain.



Meanwhile, in an early morning tweet Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. 'They can't win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct!.'



The President's nominee for Under Secretary of Defense, Elaine McCusker, has been waiting since May 23 for a vote on the Senate floor despite having bipartisan support.



Other presidential nominees waiting for approval include Heath Tarbert for Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Markets and Development, and Kevin Hasset for the Chair of the President's Council of Economic Advisers.



Currently there are seven deputy secretaries to manage entire federal departments who have been cleared by committee and are awaiting a vote on the Senate floor.



The Trump administration has passed six months in office, and the Government does not have deputy secretaries at the Small Business Administration, the Department of Interior, the Department of Energy, Department of Housing, Department of Health, Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Defense. Senate committees have cleared 32 of its nominees who are still waiting for a floor vote.



The Senate has so far confirmed a total of 50 Trump administration nominees, while 133 others are waiting for consideration by various committees.



