GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- zvelo, the leading provider of categorization services for web content, web traffic and web-connected devices for safety and security, today announced that zvelo IoT Security -- the company's solution for providing device discovery, profiling and detecting vulnerable or compromised devices on the network -- has won the 2017 IoT Security Excellence Award, presented by IoT Evolution Magazine, a TMC publication.

TMC's awards are among the most renowned and sought after honors in the tech industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and make significant contributions to the advancement of technology across sectors. The IoT Security Excellence Awards highlight the most innovative products and solutions introduced into the IoT security space over the previous year, as judged by the editors of IoT Evolution Magazine.

zvelo IoT Security is a unique achievement among device discovery, profiling, and compromised device detection. It alone offers dynamic device discovery - identifying any device by its communications fingerprint without any prior information. The solution accomplishes this by insp-ecting all seven layers of a connected device's OSI model and identifying the communication functions specific to each device as it joins a network. zvelo IoT Security then monitors the traffic and behavior of all network-connected devices, detecting any abnormal behavior or indications that a device is compromised.

The award-winning solution provides these features through a lightweight, software-based sensor designed to be integrated into wireless routers, gateway routers, UTM appliances, and other network hardware with the vantage point to oversee all incoming and outgoing network traffic. zvelo IoT Security continuously monitors and analyzes device activities and behaviors, generating a continuously updated zSCORE representing the trustworthiness and current risk potential for each device.

"While the number of active IoT devices continues to accelerate across consumer, enterprise, and industrial use cases, the security required to keep compromised IoT devices from wreaking havoc has received dangerously little concern," said Jeff Finn, CEO, zvelo. "No matter what security -- or lack thereof -- that connected devices inherently possess, zvelo IoT Security can automatically identify and assess the risks these devices pose and protect networks by neutralizing threats before attacks occur. We're proud to accept IoT Evolution's 2017 IoT Security Excellence Award, and excited to continue advancing technologies which enhance IoT security and keep networks safe."

If you are interested in participating in the zvelo IoT Security program or wish to speak with us about how zvelo IoT Security can add value to your wireless router, gateway router, or UTM appliance, email sales@zvelo.com.

About zvelo, Inc.

A leading provider of categorization services for web content, web traffic and web-connected devices for safety and security, zvelo is the trusted partner for the market's preeminent information security, ad tech, subscriber analytics and IoT vendors. zvelo solves a diverse range of business needs including providing the foundational datasets for web filtering, parental controls, brand safety, ad fraud, and IoT device compromised detection.

zvelo, headquartered just outside of Denver, is committed to providing the market's highest quality data products and best responsiveness. The company has additional offices in the Philippines.