NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSPC) announces record second quarter revenue of $1,957,921 for its majority owned division Etelix.

Mr. Silva stated: "Second quarter revenue grew to $1,957,921 which represents a 4% growth over first quarter revenue. We continue to be at an approximate run-rate to hit $8 million in revenue for 2017, which would represent a year-over-year growth of approximately 100% over 2016. Although final financial statements are still being prepared, we expect this quarter to be profitable on a net income basis. We are very pleased with the continued execution in the hands of current management team, and also have a big praise for the sales team which has been able to really scale our sales volume over last year."

About Etelix.com USA, LLC

Etelix.com USA (http://www.etelix.com/) is a Miami-based, FCC-licensed voice, SMS and data/hosting operator. The company's main products and services are international voice wholesale, data and hosting services as well as residential and commercial triple-play provider. The company was founded in 2007 and has been profitable since inception.

About Metrospaces

Metrospaces www.metrospaces.net is a publicly traded real estate investment and Development Company which acquires land, designs, builds, and develops then resells condominiums and Luxury High-End Hotels, principally in urban areas of Latin America. The company's current projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Caracas, Venezuela. It is operated by an elite group of real estate professionals and entrepreneurs located around the world. Company shareholders have extensive careers in real estate financing worldwide, and have funded projects both in the Americas and across Europe valued in excess of US $550Million.

Six years ago Metrospaces shareholders saw a unique opportunity to participate in several exciting property markets around the world. Through their world-wide network of highly recognized real estate entrepreneurs, the company was able to capitalize on unique real estate development opportunities. Since Inception the company has leveraged those relationships along with extensive financial expertise and transformed excellence by results.

Metrospaces' majority shareholders has partnered with Investors on Elite properties including The London BLVGARI 5 Star Hotel, and is currently involved in negotiations for the development of several Elite luxury properties in South America.

Among Metrospace partners are Architects, Real Estate Developers, Agents and Attorneys of the highest standing, with extensive experience in the global property market.

Metrospaces was originally founded by company President Oscar Brito.

Safe Harbor Statement:

