ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point"), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, today announced that Chad Patton has been named Executive Managing Director-Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he will focus on funding and capital planning, business intelligence and strategic initiatives.

Mr. Patton has over 20 years of experience in the mortgage and financial industry. Prior to joining Home Point, he served as Executive Vice President at Nationstar Mortgage, overseeing production, capital markets and business development activities. Previously, he was Managing Director at Lone Star Funds, where he oversaw financial services private equity investments, including the formation and growth of Caliber Home Loans.

"I'm happy to welcome Chad to our expanded executive team," said Willie Newman, Home Point's Chief Executive Officer. "Chad's depth and breadth of experiences are extremely complementary to the team."

"Home Point's focus on its clients and industry partners, along with its unique culture, provides the foundation for industry leadership," said Mr. Patton. "I look forward to working with the team to create and implement strategies that better serve our customers and help achieve our long-term goals."

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

