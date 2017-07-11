PITTSTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC ("N40" or the "Airport") partner and pilot, Matt Kiener serves alongside volunteer pilots to offer transportation services for the rescue, sheltering and adoption of animals through the non-profit organization, FlyPups Inc. ("FlyPups"). Mr. Kiener founded FlyPups in 2010 and has since then volunteered in the aiding and transportation of at-risk animals. Over the course of his efforts with the organization, Mr. Kiener has been involved in hundreds of flights, with as many as 40 animals on a single flight, and has aided in the rescue of countless animals.

"Pet overpopulation is a disturbing problem in the United States with more than 4 million no-longer-wanted pets being euthanized each year. FlyPups has been offering valuable services to at-risk animals around the United States since 2010 and has been involved in saving thousands of lives. I founded this organization as a way to combine my love of flying with my love of dogs and am very grateful to all of those who volunteer alongside me and appreciate the Airport's support in these endeavors," commented Mr. Kiener.

"Not only are we able to rescue animals in need, we are honored to participate in the transportation of dogs trained to aid U.S. veterans. Recently I rescued a Labrador from a kill shelter in Florida and transported it to Reading, PA for training. A veteran residing in Tennessee adopted the dog, after losing their previous dog while Cpl Josh was serving on his latest tour-of-duty. Upon delivering the dog, I was met by Cpl Josh, his mother, and his 7-year-old son. The entire family was overcome when the Lab literally ran over to the boy and starting licking and jumping for joy," added Mr. Kiener. "It is stories like these that give purpose and meaning to what we do and the impact it has on changing lives is continually evident."

FlyPups is dedicated to transporting dogs from desperate situations to non-kill shelters where they can be nurtured and prepared for adoption. The utilization of aircraft to transport dogs decreases travel time in some cases from days on the road to hours in the air. Often the dogs being transported, while safe to travel, have been through circumstances rendering them fragile and the stresses of a lengthy road trip could compromise their physical and emotional health. The desire of the organization is to deliver these dogs safely and efficiently to those shelters prepared to welcome them as they begin their new lives.

Additionally, FlyPups has partnered with other local nonprofits who provide companion & service dogs for soldiers who have so bravely served, and stands ready to aid in relocating dogs after natural disasters.

While spay/neuter programs have worked to decrease domestic animal populations in some parts of the country, other areas are considered high-kill. There are few options for these innocent victims and FlyPups is helping to change that. For more information about the organization, please visit flypups.org.

About Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC

Founded in the 1940s, Sky Manor Airport is home to several aviation-related businesses, and about 110 aircraft. Sky Manor is one of only 43 pubic-use airports remaining in New Jersey. It has a 2,900-foot paved runway that is equipped for day and night operations. The airport is used for business, recreation, training, and public safety aviation activities.

For additional information, please visit the Sky Manor Airport website at http://www.skymanorairport.com.

