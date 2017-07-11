NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - LiquidSky -- a first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform that delivers a high-quality PC gaming experience anywhere, anytime and on nearly all devices -- is excited to announce today that the LiquidSky 2.0 beta for Android devices is now available for download from Google Play. Leveraging the power of the cloud, the all-new LiquidSky Android app supports all the new features and performance enhancements recently made available in the LiquidSky 2.0 Windows PC beta. LiquidSky now empowers mobile gamers to play all of the latest AAA and popular indie PC titles from their Windows and Android devices, requiring neither proprietary nor expensive gaming hardware. LiquidSky delivers a full Windows PC experience via the cloud that, while gaming optimized, supports all native Windows applications.

"LiquidSky is incredibly excited to offer the thrill of PC gaming to a vast audience around the globe that was previously without access to capable gaming PCs," said Ian McLoughlin, LiquidSky's co-founder and CEO. "We believe the world is going mobile and, until today, mobile gaming meant compromise. Not anymore. The new LiquidSky Android app offers the same features and PC desktop capabilities of our cloud-based technology, but leverages the portability and prevalence of tablets and smartphones, making PC gaming truly possible anywhere, anytime, on billions of devices."

Starting today, LiquidSky customers can access their entire gaming library from any of the popular storefronts -- such as Steam, Blizzard, Origin, GOG, Humble Bundle, Green Man Gaming and many more -- from their Android phone or tablet to play their favorite PC games nearly anywhere. The LiquidSky app also supports a growing variety of controllers -- from Android-specific to popular Sony and Microsoft console compatible controllers -- as well as touchscreen controls. Customers can now access the full features of the LiquidSky platform, including their account settings, interacting with the LiquidSky gaming community or checking out the latest LiquidSky news directly from their Android devices.

Free and modestly-priced Pay-As-You-Go or premium Monthly subscription plans are available at LiquidSky.com. The ad-supported free plan lets users opt-in to view advertisements in exchange for SkyCredits (accrued points that can be spent when using one's SkyComputer). Pay-As-You-Go (starting at $9.99) and Monthly (starting at $19.99/month) payment plans now offer up to 500GB of cloud storage and 10GB/second download speeds for as little as $0.25/hour.

Customers select from two performance packages, based on the demands of the game or application of choice. The Gamer performance plan costs 60 SkyCredits/hour while the Pro performance plan costs 120 SkyCredits/hour. Both performance packages deliver 1080p gaming at up to 60+ FPS on Windows and Android devices.

The new LiquidSky Android Beta app is compatible with devices running mobile Android OS 6.0+ and is available for download at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.liquidsky.

LiquidSky 2.0 on Android launch video:

[YouTube] https://youtu.be/FEexxX0Nfoc

[Download] http://uberstrategist.link/LiquidSky-Trailer

A full press kit with images, videos, logos and photos of the LiquidSky executive team is available here: http://uberstrategist.link/LiquidSky-PressKit.

To speak with LiquidSky's executive or advisory team, or request press access to LiquidSky, please email Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez at pr@uberstrategist.com.

About LiquidSky

LiquidSky is a first of its kind Gaming-as-a-Service (GaaS) platform that uniquely solves the biggest hurdles previous cloud-gaming platforms faced: high latency, high cost, limited scalability and a finite catalog of supported games. With LiquidSky, play any PC video game as it was meant to be enjoyed -- from the latest AAA titles to indie hits -- on your Android phone or tablet, older Windows, Mac and even Linux devices. Without custom hardware or proprietary storefront, enjoy any game available from any PC portal -- Steam, BattleNet, HumbleBundle, Uplay, Origin, GoG and more. LiquidSky's unmatched latency delivers streamed resolutions at up to 1080p and 60+ FPS -- freeing you to play your games nearly anywhere, anytime and on almost any device. For more information, please visit http://www.liquidsky.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/Images/LiquidSky_-_Steam_Library-c5cbcf075e4d881e8f13db7744111e4c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/Images/LiquidSky_-Steam_Library_on_Android-29a694b611ca9110bf3b3418285a3929.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/Images/LiquidSky_-_Playing_with_Gamesir_Controller-f8ea4159f9c18a29aafea5d2ab908700.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/Images/2-_Android_Home_Screen_In_Hand-da6ffbfde492b91c9bb33b910056d5c6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/Images/LiquidSky_-Android_Home_Screen_In_Pocket-23ccb156b0759191820edb8433ad640f.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/FEexxX0Nfoc

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142471/LiquidSky_Team_Bios_-_July_2017-510f6b22f2dc9bd4ad49aed92a81543f.pdf

PRESS CONTACT



Mario R. Kroll, MBA

UberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com