Vince Neicho Joins Integreon as Expert Legal Solutions Consultant

LONDON, July 11,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Integreon, a leading global provider of outsourced legal, document, business and research support, today announced UK legal industry veteran Vince Neicho has joined the company as an expert legal solutions consultant with a focus onlaw firms and corporate legal departments engaging in e-disclosure, e-discovery and document review. Neicho will leverage his expertise in the litigation support field to help Integreon clients design and plan highly efficient processes, establish flexible and scalable resourcing models, and utilise the latest innovative technologies, including predictive coding and other types of artificial intelligence systems. He will report directly to Allen McNee, Integreon's Chief Revenue Officer, and will be based in the company's London office, where he will work closely with the UK sales team, headed by Jeff Davis.

Neicho was previously Litigation Support Senior Manager at Allen & Overy, a global Magic Circle firm, where he introduced the concept of outsourced document review. There at A&O he amassed years of experience working with the firm's extensive corporate and financial institution clientele on hundreds of matters, designing and managing a wide variety of litigation support solutions and technologies.

Over the years, Neicho also contributed to the initial development and subsequent evolution of e-disclosure practices in the UK. He was part of the select judicial working group that drafted the eDisclosure Practice Direction that forms part of the Civil Procedure Rules in England and Wales. In addition, Neicho personally assisted Lord Justice Jackson with the disclosure elements of his civil justice and cost reforms, which introduced new requirements for litigation cost predictability and transparency.

Neicho also played a key role in founding the think-tank LiST - The Litigation Support Technology Group - and has served on the Litigation and Practice Support Peer Group Steering Committee of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA).

"We are excited to welcome Vince Neicho to Integreon. His expertise in the areas of disclosure, discovery and document review will be invaluable in his capacity as a legal solutions consultant for our clients in the UK and around the world,"said McNee. "He brings a remarkably well-nuanced understanding of the needs and challenges faced by legal departments and law firms."

"I have worked with Integreon for years already, from the client perspective, and have long admired their dedication to service excellence and innovation, especially in how they listen so closely to their clients' needs," said Neicho. "The strength of Integreon's client focus and their emphasis on solving problems are what brought me here. I am thrilled to be part of the Integreon team and look forward to working with all my new colleagues and our many clients from around the world."

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, document, business and research support solutions to leading law firms, corporate legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. Around the globe, Integreon's 2,400 Associates support more than 250 clients in areas such as market and competitive intelligence, discovery, legal process outsourcing (LPO), operating model transformation and back office redesign. Integreon also excels in business support services such as document processing, finance and HR. With our unrivalled outsourcing experience and industry-leading onshore and offshore capabilities, clients increasingly rely on Integreon to provide value-added solutions that meet their needs in a demanding business environment. Integreon has won more than 50 industry awards in recent years and supports its global client base from 13 delivery centres across the US, UK, India, China, the Philippines and South Africa.

For more information about Integreon's extensive range of services, visit www.Integreon.com

