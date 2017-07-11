Scality Launches Zenko, Open Source Software To Assure Data Control In A Multi-Cloud World

Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller Provides Control of Unstructured Data While Leveraging the Efficiency and Scale of Both Private and Public Cloud Storage

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Scality, a world leader in object and cloud storage, today announced the open source launch of its Scality Zenko, a Multi-Cloud Data Controller. The new solution is free to use and embed into developer applications, opening a new world of multi-cloud storage for developers.

Zenko provides a unified interface based on a proven implementation of the Amazon S3 API across clouds. This allows any cloud to be addressed with the same API and access layer, while storing information in their respective native format. For example, any Amazon S3-compliant application can now support Azure Blob Storage without any application modification. Scality's vision for Zenko is to add data management controls to protect vital business assets, and metadata search to quickly subset large datasets based on simple business descriptors.

"We believe that everyone should be in control of their data," said Giorgio Regni, CTO at Scality.

"Our vision for Zenko is simple-bring control and freedom to the developer to unleash a new generation of multi-cloud applications. We welcome anyone who wants to participate and contribute to this vision."

"With Zenko, Scality makes it even easier for enterprises of all sizes to quickly and cost-effectively deploy thousands of apps within the Microsoft Azure Cloud and leverage its many advanced services," said Jurgen Willis, Head of Product for Azure Object Storage at Microsoft Corp. "Data stored with Zenko is stored in Azure Blob Storage native format, so it can easily be processed in the Azure Cloud for maximum scalability."

Zenko builds on the success of the company's Scality S3 Server, the open-source implementation of the Amazon S3 API, which has experienced more than 600,000 DockerHub pulls since it was introduced in June 2016. Scality is releasing this new code to the open source community under an Apache 2.0 license, so that any developer can use and extend Zenko in their development.

Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller expands the Scality S3 Server, and includes:

S3 API - Providing a single API set and 360° access to any cloud. Developers want to have an abstraction layer allowing them the freedom to use any cloud at any time. Scality Zenko provides a single unifying interface using the Amazon S3 API, supporting multi-cloud backend data storage both on-premises and in public cloud services. Zenko is available now for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, Amazon S3, Scality RING and Docker and will be available soon for other cloud platforms.

- Providing a single API set and 360° access to any cloud. Developers want to have an abstraction layer allowing them the freedom to use any cloud at any time. Scality Zenko provides a single unifying interface using the Amazon S3 API, supporting multi-cloud backend data storage both on-premises and in public cloud services. Zenko is available now for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, Amazon S3, Scality RING and Docker and will be available soon for other cloud platforms. Native format - Data written through Zenko is stored in the native format of the target storage and can be read directly, without the need to go through Zenko. Therefore, data written in Azure Blob Storage or in Amazon S3 can leverage the respective advanced services of these public clouds.

- Data written through Zenko is stored in the native format of the target storage and can be read directly, without the need to go through Zenko. Therefore, data written in Azure Blob Storage or in Amazon S3 can leverage the respective advanced services of these public clouds. Backbeat data workflow - A policy-based data management engine used for seamless data replication, data migration services or extended cloud workflow services like cloud analytics and content distribution. This feature will be available in September.

- A policy-based data management engine used for seamless data replication, data migration services or extended cloud workflow services like cloud analytics and content distribution. This feature will be available in September. Clueso metadata search - An Apache Spark-based metadata search for expanded insight to understand data. Clueso makes it easy to interpret petabyte-scale data and easily manipulate it on any cloud to separate high-value information from data noise. It provides the ability to subset data based on key attributes. This feature will be available in September.

Application developers looking for design efficiency and rapid implementation will appreciate the productivity benefits of using Zenko. Today, applications must be rewritten to support each cloud, which reduces productivity and makes the use of multiple clouds expensive. With Zenko, applications are built once and deployed across any cloud service.

"Cityzen Data provides a data management platform for collecting, storing, and delivering value from all kinds of sensor data to help customers accelerate progress from sensors to services, primarily for health, sport, wellness, and scientific applications," said Mathias Herberts, co-founder and CTO at Cityzen Data."Scality provides our backend storage for this and gives us a single interface for developers to code within any cloud on a common API set.With Scality, we can write an application once and deploy anywhere on any cloud."

For more information on the Scality Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller and to download it for free, visit www.zenko.io .

Register for the Zenko webinar at: www.zenko.io/webinar.

