sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,824 Euro		+0,137
+1,78 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,916
8,053
15:41
7,937
8,03
15:41
11.07.2017 | 15:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on July 27, 2017

TORONTO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ('First Quantum' or the 'Company', TSX Symbol 'FM') will publish its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday July 27, 2017, following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday July 28, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:     July 28, 2017
    Time:     9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)

    Webcast:  http://www.first-quantum.com

    Dial in:  North America: (toll free) +1-877-291-4570
              North America and international: +1-647-788-4919
              United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107

    Replay:   Available from noon (EDT) on July 28 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 3, 2017
              North America: (toll free) +1-800-585-8367
              North America and international: +1-416-621-4642

    Passcode: 51930862

Visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com .

Media Contacts:
North American contact:
Sharon Loung
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (647) 346-3934
Fax: (604) 688-3818
Toll Free: +1-(888)-688-6577
E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com

United Kingdom contact:
Clive Newall
President
Tel: +44-140-327-3484
Fax: +44-140-327-3494
E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


© 2017 PR Newswire