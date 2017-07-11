First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on July 27, 2017

TORONTO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ('First Quantum' or the 'Company', TSX Symbol 'FM') will publish its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday July 27, 2017, following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday July 28, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: July 28, 2017 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT) Webcast: http://www.first-quantum.com Dial in: North America: (toll free) +1-877-291-4570 North America and international: +1-647-788-4919 United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107 Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on July 28 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 3, 2017 North America: (toll free) +1-800-585-8367 North America and international: +1-416-621-4642 Passcode: 51930862

Visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com .

Media Contacts:

North American contact:

Sharon Loung

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (647) 346-3934

Fax: (604) 688-3818

Toll Free: +1-(888)-688-6577

E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com

United Kingdom contact:

Clive Newall

President

Tel: +44-140-327-3484

Fax: +44-140-327-3494

E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com

