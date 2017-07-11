Inventys Closes CAD$10M Equity Investment With Husky Energy as Lead Investor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Financing supports the deployment of a next-gen carbon capture pilot plant at Husky's Pikes Peak South Lloyd thermal project

Inventys, the developer of the VeloxoTherm' System, a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture process, today announced that it has closed an equity financing with Husky Energy as lead investor. The Company raised total cash proceeds of CAD$10 million in this first tranche of its current Round B-11 financing process, including investments from existing investors, The Roda Group and Chrysalix Energy Venture Capital.

Proceeds from the transaction will fund a 30-tonne per day (TPD) CO 2 -capture pilot plant aimed at producing a low-cost CO 2 -supply solution for Husky's heavy oil enhanced oil recovery (EOR) program near Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

"We're very pleased to work with Husky and welcome its investment and industry knowledge," said Inventys President and Chief Executive Officer, Claude Letourneau. "This is the world's first pilot-scale plant using structured adsorbents to capture CO 2 from a once-through steam generator (OTSG) for use in heavy oil recovery."

Letourneau added, "Canada offers the perfect setting to prove our second generation carbon capture technology, reduce carbon emissions, uphold Canada's climate goals, create jobs, and support industrial growth."

The VeloxoTherm' System is a next generation CO 2 -capture technology that has the potential to deliver breakthrough capture costs. By combining a uniquely patented solid adsorbent structure with a rapid cycling temperature swing adsorption process, Inventys has successfully demonstrated economical CO 2 capture capabilities with its compact adsorption machine.

Earlier this year, Inventys commissioned a self-contained 0.5 TPD VeloxoTherm field demonstration plant at the same Husky site as a platform for rapid development of its new adsorbent structures. The demo plant has recorded meaningful data since testing began in early 2017. The test results over the next six months will shape the design of the 30-TPD plant. The pilot plant is planned to be commissioned in the fall of 2018.

Husky has been growing its heavy oil bitumen production in the Lloydminster region of Saskatchewan and Alberta through the use of thermal technologies, where steam is injected into oil reservoirs to increase recovery. Through Inventys' technology, Husky is looking to capture the CO 2 generated from its thermal operations and use it to increase oil recovery from adjacent assets.

Inventys' structured adsorbent is a platform technology which is used in gas separation processes, including the VeloxoTherm' process.The company's patented structured adsorbent technology is used to capture high purity CO 2 from dilute flue gas from coal and gas-fired power plants and industrial processes using novel proprietary solid structured adsorbent materials. This technology supports an aggressive time-to-market strategy needed to keep global warming under 2°C.

About Inventys:

Inventys is a clean energy technology company with a credible solution for capturing point-source CO 2 emissions and accelerating the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. The VeloxoTherm' process combines Inventys' patented Adsorbent Structure and rapid cycle thermal swing process to achieve unmatched economics. Unlike conventional methods, this three-step process maximizes carbon capture productivity, cuts capital costs, and reduces regeneration energy. For more information about Inventys and the VeloxoTherm' process, please visit http://www.inventysinc.com. You can also connect with them on Facebook orTwitter@inventysinc.

