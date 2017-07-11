Automotive LED Lighting Market Outlook Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Application (Interior LED Lighting (Backlighting, Illumination & Others), Exterior LED Lighting, by Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & Replacement Market), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) & by Region plus Analysis of Top Automotive OEM Suppliers

Developments in LEDs have had a significant impact on the automotive lighting market. Visiongain's report on automotive LEDs offers a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the automotive industry. Importantly, the report delivers highly granular forecasts of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the $2.2bn automotive LED market.

This report offers a global automotive LED forecast, which is then broken down by the following regional, national markets and submarkets:

• Asia Oceania Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• China Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• India Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• South Asia Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia Oceania Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Americas Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• US Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of NA & SA Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Europe Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Russia Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of the World (RoW) Automotive LED Forecast 2017-2027

As well as the following automotive LED application submarkets from 2017-2027

• Interior LED Lighting Forecast 2017-2027

• Backlighting Forecast 2017-2027

• Illumination Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Forecast 2017-2027

• Exterior LED Lighting Forecast 2017-2027

• Headlamp Forecast 2017-2027

• Day Running Light (DRL) Forecast 2017-2027

• Sidelights & Turning Lights Forecast 2017-2027

• Tail Lights & Brake Lights Forecast 2017-2027

• Centre High Mounted Stop Light (CHMSL) Forecast 2017-2027

And the following automotive LED submarket forecasts by sales channel from 2017-2027

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Replacement Market

The report also provides automotive LED submarket forecasts by vehicle type from 2017-2027

• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Forecast 2017-2027

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Forecast 2017-2027

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current automotive LED market, visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

• Valeo SA

• Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation

• Lumax Industries Ltd.

• Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd.

With 275 tables and charts and a total length of 223 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of the automotive LED sector. Qualitative as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the market opportunities.

