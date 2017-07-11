ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Solodev, the web experience platform, today announces its recognition as a "High Performer" in G2 Crowd's Grid(SM) for Web Content Management | Summer 2017. Solodev ranked first in the grid's High Performers category and was rated 4.8/5 stars by end users. G2 Crowd, the world's leading business software review platform, ranked leading web content management products based on customer satisfaction and market presence.

The Web Content Management Grid(SM) is divided into four categories: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche. High Performers received the highest customer satisfaction scores and ranked second highest to Leaders' market presence scores, which are based on market share, vendor size and social impact. Solodev ranked fifth overall, just behind Hubspot, WordPress.org, Sitefinity and Oracle WebCenter Content, and first out of 11 products included in the High Performers category. Solodev's highest user-rated feature is under the Platform category -- Enterprise Scalability.

"Solodev has been identified as a High Performer in our Summer 2017 Web Content Management Grid(SM) Report, based on their high levels of customer satisfaction," said Mitch Lieberman, director of research at G2 Crowd. "Solodev's satisfaction ratings were highlighted by 'quality of support', 'ease of use', 'meets requirements', 'ease of admin', 'ease of doing business with', and 'ease of setup', each scoring higher than the industry average. Additionally, 100 percent of users rated the product four out of five stars or better."

Built on the secure, scalable and reliable cloud hosting infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev allows users to create beautiful, powerful websites and engaging digital strategies -- without compromising design. Equipped with easy-to-use backend tools, everyone from skilled developers to marketing professionals can connect with their audiences to drive results and deliver personalized web experiences. Emphasizing its focus on cloud hosting solutions, Solodev has been named an Advanced Technology Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), is a member of the APN Public Sector Partner Program, and has also achieved AWS Education and Government Competency status.

"Solodev is honored to have received a top ranking in the High Performer category, especially since the report is largely based on user reviews," said Shawn Moore, CTO of Solodev. "We are committed to providing the highest quality product and customer service, and this recognition validates that we are meeting and exceeding those standards for our customers. Our powerful backend tools, capacity to create unique web experiences, minimal coding, rapid development and 24/7 U.S.-based support deliver incredible value, and we'll continue to innovate and challenge the status quo as we grow."

The G2 Crowd Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the opinion of one analyst. G2 Crowd rates web content management products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social media. Products must receive at least 10 reviews to be included in the grid.

For more information about Solodev, visit www.solodev.com.

