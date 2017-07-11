VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Wavefront Wireless Commercialization Centre Society ("Wavefront"), a Centre of Excellence, has received funding from the Government of Canada's Global Opportunities for Associations (GOA) program to lead nine Global Market Entry trips in 2018. Wavefront plans to take 36 Canadian companies to meet potential partners and customers in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

"Wavefront has a proven record of success leading international trade missions," said Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade. "With support from Global Affairs Canada, they can continue to help Canadian companies expand their reach around the globe, creating more jobs and increased prosperity at home."

"This support will enable us to introduce innovative Canadian companies to global market opportunities," explains Brian Roberts, VP of Global Services with Wavefront. "It's exciting to see innovative entrepreneurs grow their business by connecting with international opportunities."

Wavefront has taken more than 230 Canadian companies to 35 countries since 2009. Using a highly targeted approach, Wavefront works with contacts and Canada's Trade Commissioners to arrange one-on-one meetings and networking events that generate valuable introductions and connections. Companies accessing Wavefront programs report increasing foreign sales by 47%.

Wavefront is planning Global Market Entry Trips to Mexico & Colombia (AgTech), Germany & The Netherlands (Smart Manufacturing), Washington D.C. (Smart Cities) and Taiwan & Japan (Smart Manufacturing) and Smart Retail in the Pacific Northwest later this year. Find out more.

Government of Canada news release.

About Wavefront

Wavefront is Canada's leader in transforming business through mobile and IoT innovation. We are a centre for commercialization for companies in the wireless and IoT technologies space. Our vision is to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

Contacts:

Michelle Sklar

VP Marketing & Communications

Wavefront

michelle.sklar@wavefront.ca

(778) 331-7498



