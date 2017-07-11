Although originally opened for early April, InnoEnergy's Investment Round for the year 2017 is now accessible all year round to support innovative solutions that may reshape the future of the energy industry.

By offering funding and connecting successful applicants with its network of industry experts, InnoEnergy, the Netherlands-based sustainable energy innovation engine, is shortening the commercialization journey for businesses with game-changing clean energy solutions. Last week, the company announced that it would extend its annual funding round throughout the year.

So far in 2017, InnoEnergy's Investment Round has supported seven new projects in the fields of renewables, smart and efficient buildings and energy efficiency to the tune of €13.5 million.

"To create a sustainable energy future for Europe we need to propel proven innovations to market in a quicker timeframe. Moving to an all-year model will empower innovators to access ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...