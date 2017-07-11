Full GRM Functions For Each Country Immediately Available

Data From More than 30 Countries Expected By Year's End

FiscalNote, the Washington DC-based company that dramatically improves the way organizations engage with government, today announced it is ahead of plan in releasing data sets and full GRM platform support for data sets outside the United States. Countries from all four global regions are now supported.

"We're prioritizing the countries our global customers need immediately," said FiscalNote cofounder and CEO Tim Hwang. "And we're now on track to have more than 30 countries available by the end of this calendar year."

Starting today, the FiscalNote GRM platform includes data for Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. In addition to searching and filtering each country's data, FiscalNote GRM users can also add discussions, actions, notes and other workflow functions to the platform. And access is granted globally across organizations.

The move comes just two months after the company announced a comprehensive global expansion plan, and the first two international data sets.

FiscalNote created the government relationship management (GRM) category a year ago with the first comprehensive engagement platform, services, and mobile application. The company last month celebrated its fourth anniversary.

About FiscalNote GRM

The FiscalNote GRM platform is the most effective solution for managing government impact and public issues. It aggregates global public data and internal data to deliver contextual insights via elegant workflow and collaboration tools. The platform creates an enterprise-based approach to modern government affairs and the entire system learns over time. The platform marries deep data mining and breakthrough machine-learning techniques.

More than 200 companies rely on FiscalNote GRM and its services. The platform automatically tracks and analyzes data on more than 1.5 million active pieces of legislation, 800,000 federal and state regulations, more than 19,000 legislators and their staffers, more than 10 million regulatory comments, more than 6,000 watch lists, and more than 125,000 individual entities. Data is automatically collected from more than 150 sources at least four times every day.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote has reinvented influence dramatically improving the way organizations build and manage their relationships with all levels of government, and empowering them to have maximum impact on legislation and regulation. The company has raised more than $30 million from prominent early-stage investors including Renren, First Round Capital, Green Visor Capital, MediaToday, NEA, Visionnaire Ventures, Perle Ventures, Steve Case, Mark Cuban and Jerry Yang/AME Cloud Ventures. More than 200 organizations use the company's proprietary tools and services. The growing number of enterprise companies depending on FiscalNote from startups through global multinationals include Akin Gump, Amazon, AstraZeneca, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dish Network, Expedia, Fidelity, Freddie Mac, HealthSouth, Illinois Tool Works, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, The Kraft Heinz Co, Microsoft, Sallie Mae, Salesforce, Schlumberger, Southwest Airlines, Staples, Tenet, Thomson Reuters, Walgreens and Whataburger. Non-profits and advocacy groups relying on FiscalNote include the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Boys Girls Clubs of America, Code.org, Consumer Technology Association, the Information Technology Industry Council, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Education Association, and the University of Virginia's Law School.

FiscalNote is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and CEO Tim Hwang is a WEF New Champion.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005856/en/

Contacts:

FiscalNote

Michele Clarke, 203-912-0560

michele.clarke@fiscalnote.com