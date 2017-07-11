Arbon: the birthplace of FPT Industrial's HI-eSCR technology

The latest CNH Industrial Behind Wheel webisode delves into the FPT Industrial Research & Development center in Arbon, Switzerland-- home of leading innovations in the field of engine and powertrain technologies. Watch online: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A testing ground for world class engineers and scientists to dream up, experiment and develop the powertrain technologies of tomorrow: the FPT Industrial Research & Development (R&D) center in Arbon, Switzerland has brought forth many important industry breakthroughs.

The latest CNH Industrial Behind the Wheel webisode heads through Arbon's doors to discover what makes it such an important global site in its field by speaking to engineers and breaking down the mechanics behind the patented HI-eSCR technology for which Arbon is renowned. HI-eSCR stands for High Efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction. This technology is the first of its kind to achieve Stage IV and Tier 4 Final emissions regulations without a diesel particulate filter, no Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), no additional maintenance and no further oil deterioration due to EGR. Viewers will also learn about the latest evolution of this technology to comply with Stage V emissions regulations: HI-eSCR2 which adds a particulate reduction function without any change in volume, the layout of the engine and the after-treatment system.

FPT Industrial is the CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) brand dedicated to the development, production and sale of powertrain solutions for on-, off-road, marine and power generation. The brand's strong focus on R&D, such as what is shown in Arbon, has put it on the map as one of the world's most innovative powertrain providers. While FPT Industrial is tasked with providing its technology to the agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial and specialty vehicles within the CNH Industrial brand product portfolio; the brand is also a leading global supplier to third-party manufacturers.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

