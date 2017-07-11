Insecticide Seed Treatment Market, 2022 - Market is Projected to Reach a Value of USD 5.04 Billion

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Insecticide Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Application Technique (Dressing, Coating, and Pelleting), Form (Liquid and Dry), Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The insecticide seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 5.04 Billion by 2022.

Increasing usage of seed treatment solutions on high-priced GM seeds, growth in the area under GM crops, increasing crop demand for biofuel and feed, and the use of insecticides as a low-cost crop protection solution are enhancing the market for insecticide seed treatment, globally. The growth in the insecticide seed treatment market is also driven by advanced farming technologies that ensure safe and reliable application of seed treatment formulas.



Cereals & oilseeds were the most dominant crop type; the market for these systems is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the rise in demand for agricultural production. Increasing demand from downstream markets in the food & beverage and feed industries has boosted the overall demand for insecticide seed treatment across the globe.



The seed dressing segment accounted for more than half of the total application technique market in 2016. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the other techniques (such as coating and pelleting), it is economical to use on low-cost cereals and grains, such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the insecticide seed treatment market.



The biological seed treatment market is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period, since it is an environment-friendly method for crop protection; even consumers prefer it, as it is chemical-free.



South America led the insecticide seed treatment market in 2016 and is also the fastest-growing market, owing to increased area under major seed treatment crops such as corn and soybean. The demand for seed treatment products in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be primarily driven by countries such as China and India.



Multiple registrations of seed treatment products in different countries has been a matter of concern in the insecticide seed treatment market, since the assessment and understanding of requirements of different markets and then complying with them involves significant investment of time and money.



The market for insecticide seed treatment consists of key players in the agricultural industry, such as BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany), and Platform Specialty Products Company (U.S.).



New product launches and expansions into different regions across the globe are the most preferred strategies adopted by key players to gain a larger share of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Seed Treatment Insecticides Market, By Type



8 Seed Treatment Insecticides Market, By Application Technique



9 Seed Treatment Insecticides Market, By Form



10 Seed Treatment Insecticides Market, By Crop Type



11 Seed Treatment Insecticides Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Arysta Lifescience (U.S.)

Auswest Seeds ( Australia )

) Basf Se

Bayer Cropscience Ag

Certis Europe Llc (U.S.)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Fmc Corporation

Germains Seed Technology (U.K.)

Helena Chemical Company (U.S.)

Incotec Group Bv ( Netherlands )

) Loveland Products Inc (U.S.)

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Rallis India Limited ( India )

) Rotam ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

Syngenta Ag

Tagros Chemicals India Ltd.( India )

) The Dow Chemical Company

Upl Limited ( India )

) Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc (U.S.)

Winfield Solutions Llc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4jtdw/insecticide_seed

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716