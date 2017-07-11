First Harvest Corp.: First Harvest Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Fully and Current in SEC Reporting

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / First Harvest Corp. (OTCQB: HVST) (the "Company" or "First Harvest"), a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry, announced today that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully uplisting from the OTC Pink Market.

The Company believes the OTCQB can provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. "We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB will raise our visibility in the investment community and broaden our shareholder base," stated Kevin Gillespie, CEO of First Harvest.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit OTCQB.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is another significant milestone for our Company," commented Mr. Gillespie. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will provide our shareholders and prospective investors a greater degree of transparency and liquidity, as well as exposure to institutional investors that would otherwise not invest in Pink Sheet companies."

About First Harvest, Corp.

First Harvest, Corp. (OTC Markets: HVST), is a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry. Hemp Inc. (Hemp-Inc) is a business strategy, role-playing game with its focus on the modern cannabis culture. The mobile game has proprietary IP and an experienced development team. CannaVoices (CannaVoices.com) is a member-based social media platform for subscribers to participate in an open forum with other pro-cannabis supporters in an interactive social media platform.

For more information, please visit: FirstHarvestCorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2017 and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Mike Bowdoin

(321) 283-6552

ir@firstharvestcorp.com

Hayden IR

(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

SOURCE: First Harvest Corp.