OneSource Virtual (OSV), a global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and professional services provider, has been recognized as a "Leader" in the recently released Everest Group Workday-Based Human Resources Business Process Services (HR BPS) Service Provider Landscape PEAK Matrix™.

The Workday-based HR BPS PEAK Matrix is a comparative assessment of Human Resources Business Process Services providers across multiple factors. Everest Group defined "Leaders" as vendors that are top performers across market success (based on Workday-based HR BPS revenue, active deals, buyer employees covered, and new deals signed) and delivery capability (based on scale, scope, Workday capabilities, add-on services/technology, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction). OneSource Virtual's acknowledged services include deployment, consulting, HR BPaaS, workforce administration and application management services.

"OneSource Virtual has experienced substantial success in the Workday-based HR BPS market, especially in the sub-10k employees segment. Its strong partnership with Workday, delivery model exclusively geared towards Workday-based services, and capabilities spanning the consult-to-operate spectrum make it a standout performer in the market. Continued investments to enhance its wrapper technology, Atmosphere, and to bridge functional gaps in the Workday environment position OneSource Virtual well to capture opportunities in this rapidly growing market," said Anil Vijayan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"OneSource Virtual is a leader in the industry with an unmatched level of experience," says Trey Campbell, President and COO of OneSource Virtual. "The recognition as an industry 'Leader' in Everest Group's Workday-Based HR BPS PEAK Matrix is a testament to our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our customers."

"Customers have increasingly high standards and providers must deliver outstanding service and customer experiences," says Brad Everett, Chief Marketing Officer at OneSource Virtual. "This recognition solidifies our track record for providing excellent payroll and HCM services and we are proud to be acknowledged."

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery of solutions exclusively for Workday. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR and finance to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, and in-application payroll administration, benefit administration, finance and accounting outsourcing, and application management services. OneSource Virtual is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with processing centers in Mesa, Arizona and Derry, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.onesourcevirtual.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005282/en/

Contacts:

OneSource Virtual

Tristan Desinor, 469-351-2580

tdesinor@onesourcevirtual.com