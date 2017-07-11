Chairs of Object Management Group® (OMG®) Task Forces (TFs) and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) delivered updates about their standards work during a plenary session on the last day of the OMG quarterly membership meeting, which took place from June 5-9 in Brussels, Belgium. OMG is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium where members develop and maintain standards that influence the future direction of technology as well as impact industries including space, government, finance, manufacturing, robotics and healthcare.

The following Chairs reported on their groups' accomplishments:

Claude Baudoin, co-chair of the Business Modeling Integration (BMI) Domain Task Force and Owner and Principal Consultant at cébé IT and Knowledge Management The BMI Task Force made progress toward a plan to offer a clear and more integrated suite of modeling specifications to users-including through appropriate connections between BPMN™ (process modeling), CMMN™ (case modeling) and DMN™ (decision modeling)."

The BMI Task Force made progress toward a plan to offer a clear and more integrated suite of modeling specifications to users-including through appropriate connections between BPMN™ (process modeling), CMMN™ (case modeling) and DMN™ (decision modeling)." Michael Bennett, co-chair of the Finance Domain Task Force and Head of Semantics and Standards at the EDM Council: "The Finance Domain Task Force had presentations and discussions on the increasing role of semantic models (called ontologies) in the financial standards space, including practical proofs-of-concept and a workshop on the use of semantics in blockchain and related technologies."

Graham Bleakley, co-chair of the Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) 1.0 Finalization Task Force (FTF) and Solution Architect at IBM: "The UAF FTF successfully submitted UAF 1.0 to the OMG Architecture Board for finalization and chartered a UAF 1.1 RTF. The group also had a series of meetings with representatives of NATO and the NATO Architecture Capabilities Team (ACaT). The OMG received suggestions from the NATO ACaT for the first revision of the OMG Unified Architecture Framework. These have been entered as six issues for the UAF 1.1 Revision Task Force. The group also held a successful UAF information day, that was attended by members of the US and European industry and defence community."

Dr. William Curtis, Executive Director of the Consortium for IT Software Quality™: "In addition to having its Technical Debt specification approved for finalization, CISQ™ held a successful one day Cyber Resilience Summit, which focused on measuring and managing software risk, security and technical debt."

Professor Charles E. Dickerson, Mathematical Formalism Special Interest Group (MathSig) chair and professor of Systems Engineering at Loughborough University: "The MathSig met with the Middleware and Related Services (MARS) Platform Task Force to propose a new profile called ROSETTA for precise transformation between system architecture models and detailed system design specifications."

Sanford Friedenthal, chair of the Systems Engineering Domain Special Interest Group (DSIG) and Consultant at SAF Consulting: "The SysML® v2 RFP Working Group presented an overview of a comprehensive review document containing the requirements and context for the SysML v2 requirements, with the goal of presenting the SysML v2 RFP at the next OMG meeting in September."

Denis Gagné, chair of the Business Process Model Notation Model Interchange Working Group (BPMN MIWG) and CEO and CTO of Trisotech: "The BPMN Model Interchange Working Group held a Meet and Greet and interchange capability demonstration involving 10 software vendors. Live stream recording of the event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCQpvWGqaZw&feature=youtu.be."

Brad Kizzort, co-chair of the Space Domain Task Force (DTF) and Chief Technologist at Harris Corporation: "The Space DTF met with a liaison from the Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems to discuss the roadmaps and current activities for both organizations."

Len Levine, Defense Information Systems Agency computer scientist, who co-manages the Liaison Subcommittee of the OMG Architecture Board: "The Liaison Subcommittee announced in Brussels that ISO/IEC/JTC1 has published OMG SysML Version 1.4.1 as ISO International Standard 19514;observed that several other OMG publicly available specifications are in various stages of processing; noted the presence of members of NATO technical staff, French Ministry of Defense, and U.S. delegation to NATO; and discussed opportunities for coordination with the Open Group."

Ed Seidewitz, Model Interchange Special Interest Group (MI SIG) chair and Director of R&D at nMeta: "The MI SIG met jointly with the Unified Architecture Framework Finalization Task Force, to discuss issues on interchanging architectural models with representatives from NATO."

Jeff Smith, co-chair of the Analysis and Design Platform Task Force (ADTF) and Chief Systems Engineer at Multi Agency Collaboration Environment: "In the ADTF, SysML v2 RFP initial requirements, UML® Testing Profile V2 RFP revised submission and Uncertainty Modeling initial RFP requirements were presented and API4KB RFP, SIMF RFP and UTP™ 2 motions were passed."

Ronald W. Townsen, co-chair of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Intelligence (C4I) Domain Task Force and Chief Engineer, General Dynamics Mission Systems: "The C4I Task Force has continued moving toward the release of two RFPs, one for DDS™ Health Monitoring and the other for C2 Navigation Interface."

Charlotte Wales, co-chair of the Middleware and Related Services (MARS) PTF and Lead Software Engineer at The MITRE Corporation: "MARS passed a significant milestone in Brussels with the adoption of the Information Exchange Framework™ Reference Architecture (IEF™ RA), which establishes the framework and sets the stage for the preparation of a family of IEF-related RFPs, an activity starting this September in New Orleans with the IEF Policy-based Packaging Service (IEPPS)."

Kenichi Nakamura, co-chair of the Robotics Domain Task Force (DTF), chair of the Hardware Abstraction Layer for Robotic Technology™ 1.0 Finalization Task Force (HAL4RT™) and Director of the Japan Embedded Systems Technology Association (JASA): "We discussed roadmap of Robotic Interaction Service (RoIS)/Robotic Service Ontology (RoSO) and the issues of the HAL4RT version 1.0-Beta1 specification."

To participate in OMG specifications, please visit http://www.omg.org/public_schedule/.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even wider range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit http://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005823/en/

Contacts:

Object Management Group

Ann McDonough, +1 781-444-0404

mcdonough@omg.org