ExaGrid, Next Generation Disk-Based Backup Storage Appliance Vendor, Reports Record Quarterly Revenue for Q2-2017

Record number of enterprise customer wins result in historic record bookings and revenue

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ExaGrid®, a leading provider of next generation disk-based backup storage with data deduplication solutions, today announced record bookings and revenue for Q2 2017. ExaGrid grew double digits over the same quarter of the prior year, continuing its trend of progressive growth at a faster rate than that of the overall market and market share gain. ExaGrid continues to demonstrate success in the enterprise market as evidenced by its posting of a record number of new customer six-figure deals in the current quarter.

"ExaGrid posted another record quarter as the number of higher-value enterprise deals continues to rise," said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. "We are seeing the larger enterprise customers looking for better performance at a lower cost than the first generation of backup storage solutions can provide, and that's what ExaGrid is uniquely positioned to deliver. ExaGrid delivers real savings while also improving backup and restore performance over deduplication in the backup application and over first generation inline scale-up deduplication appliances. We are seeing an increased need for longer term retention of backups and for VMs and data to be accessible in seconds to minutes after a disruptive event."

First generation deduplication solutions were either built into a backup application media server or into a scale-up storage appliance. Customers did not truly understand the negative impact of data deduplication on backup until they deployed the first generation of products. All solutions reduce storage and WAN bandwidth to a degree, but only ExaGrid solves the three deduplication compute problems for faster backups, restores, and VM boots by leveraging its unique landing zone and scale-out architecture. After using first generation approaches of deduplication in the backup application or inline/scale-up deduplication appliances, customers are tired of these expensive and slow outdated approaches.

"Over 80% of ExaGrid's newly acquired customers are replacing first generation deduplication approaches from Dell EMC Data Domain, HP StoreOnce, Commvault Deduplication, and the Veritas 5200/5300 series of appliances. These solutions can be cost prohibitive for backup storage and are also slow for backups, restores, and VM boots," said Andrews.

ExaGrid is the only second generation backup storage vendor that has eliminated the three compute challenges inherent to backup storage with data deduplication. All backup storage vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but provide slow ingest rates because they perform data deduplication 'inline.' In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. ExaGrid's ingest rate is three times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to ten times faster - than its closest competitor. Unlike the first generation vendors that only add capacity as data grows, ExaGrid appliances add compute with capacity, ensuring that the backup window remains fixed in length. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which holistically addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage.

In the second quarter of 2017, ExaGrid:

reported record bookings and revenue.

achieved a record number of six-figure new customer opportunities.

exhibited and presented at all four alliance partner user conferences: VeeamON2017, ZertoCON, PureAccelerate, and NutanixNext.

ExaGrid's published customer success stories and enterprise stories number just under 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid's unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but 'it just works.'

