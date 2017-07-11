ReportGarden Makes Tracking Budgets a Breeze for Digital Marketing Agencies

WALNUT, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportGarden, a leading client reporting automation tool for digital marketing agencies, has announced the launch of its latest release featuring campaign and account level budget tracking. The feature would help solve the long standing problem of tracking PPC spend across different channels.

Ad campaign managers generally have monthly or quarterly budgets. To keep a track of how much has been spent requires the use of cumbersome manual methods like spreadsheets with macros. Ad campaign managers typically spend around 5-7 hours every week on this task, which is largely unproductive. With the new feature on ReportGarden's web based application agencies would be able to track the pace of their budgets and get alerts if they are over or under-spending.

"Reports on budget spend is a key metric that is used by brands to measure an agency's efficiency on generating leads/awareness. Our new feature can help agencies to create automated reports that shows accurate spends and results. The best part is this tool could also be used to create efficient budget plans for future spends based on past campaign results," stated ReportGarden's CEO, Ashok Varma .

What's more; agencies can track spends across different campaigns being run on different ad platforms in one go. The new feature also provides an executive dashboard that agencies can refer, to have a bird's eye view of how their accounts are doing in terms of ad-spends. The budget spend tracking tool would soon be integrated with ReportGarden's powerful reporting and dashboarding features. This would enable agencies to report budget spend data to their clients.

The feature can be helpful for not only agencies who handle client ad spend budgets but also for in-house marketing teams. Starting at $49 for a month, the feature is sure to become a part of a lot of digital marketing agencies' productivity toolkit.

ReportGarden's Budget management toolkit is a one stop solution for your campaign budget management. Its main features will allow you to seamlessly monitor, plan and take action on your budget. No more worries about overspend or underspend.

About ReportGarden

ReportGarden is custom-built for digital ad agencies and it helps them create analysis and performance reports for their clients. Ad Agencies typically spend about 30-40 hours/month per Account Manager on reporting. The problem was that the client data was spread across multiple channels and needed to be collated. This is where the need to build a reporting automation tool to help Agencies automate their client reporting and cut the time spent on reporting to zero. With numerous marketing integrations, instead of searching through each integration to get the data, agencies could simply link up all the sources to a ReportGarden account, and they automate their client reporting. ReportGarden offers Dashboards, CRM, Project Management Tool, Analytics & Invoices along with Client Reports. For targeting purposes the customer base is segmented as Small, Medium, Large Ad Agencies, Lead Generation Companies & Marketing Freelancers. This segmentation is directly linked to the number of client accounts maintained by the Agency.



Today, ReportGarden delivers over 3,000,000+ marketing reports, 15000+ dashboards to over 1000+ top agencies worldwide. ReportGarden was founded in 2013 and has its HQ in Walnut, CA.

